WQED FM Home
Listen Live
Classical WQED 89.3 FM
WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.
Q the Music
Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Podcasts
Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.
A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall.
Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.
Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music.
Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.
WQED Cultural Calendar
MUSIC 101 - Jennifer Orchard, PSO violin, "White Nights"
The Pittsburgh Symphony Association presents the 34th season of Music 101, a lunchtime series of lecture-recitals held 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. featuring the musicians, conductors, and key staff of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. More info.
Piano & Organ Recital
The Concerts Under the Dome Series will present Mya Bartkowiak. Mya is an assistant organist at the Cathedral and a senior at Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Atloona. More info.
The Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh presents "Revealed"
The Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh, in collaboration with the Tapestry series at the First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh, is pleased to announce its upcoming concert, Revealed. The performance is a collaboration of Pittsburgh composer More info.
Photo Fair Spear Series
In the months before the PGH Photo Fair (April 29 & 30, Carnegie Museum of Art) Photo Fair will host its annual Speaker Series, dynamic talks on photography at the Ace Hotel. More info.