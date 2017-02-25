WQED FM Home
WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.
Simply the best holiday music all month long! Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.
A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall.
Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.
Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music.
Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.
Arsenal Duo-Choral Fantasy
Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, this concert will have a wide range of music for different sized choirs, as well as piano and organ. More info.
Annelies
Annelies February 25, 2017; 7:30pm Matthew Mehaffey, conducting the MCP Rodef Shalom Congregation More info.
Music at Rodef Shalom presents Aleksey Semenenko with Inna Firsova
The Music at Rodef Shalom Series is pleased to welcome Aleksey Semenenko, violin, with Inna Firsova, piano, for our Herbert Shook Memorial Concert. The concert begins at 8:00 PM and is open to the public at no charge. More info.
Music at Rodef Shalom presents Pittsburgh Opera Singers
The Music at Rodef Shalom Series is pleased to welcome Pittsburgh Opera Singers' Brian Vu, Claudia Rosenthal, and Glenn Lewis for our The Irving Schiffman Memorial Concert. The opera concert begins at 8:00 PM and is open to the p More info.