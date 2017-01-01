WQED FM Home
Classical WQED 89.3 FM
WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.
Q the Music
Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Podcasts
Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.
A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall.
Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.
Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music.
Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.
WQED Cultural Calendar
Piano & Organ Recital
The Concerts Under the Dome Series will present Mya Bartkowiak. Mya is an assistant organist at the Cathedral and a senior at Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Atloona.
BNY Mellon Grand Classics: Midori
In her much awaited return to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, violin sensation Midori performs Mendelssohn's Concerto in E minor. Music Director Manfred Honeck also leads the Pittsburgh Symphony in Mozart's Symphony No.
Chatham Baroque Presents When Love Enflames the Heart
When Love Enflames the Heart: Passion and Rage in Baroque France
Romantic Harmonies: An Afternoon of Love Songs
Get in the mood for Valentine's Day with the Pitt Pantherhythms (from the Pitt Men's Glee Club) and Canticum (from the Steel City Men's Chorale), directed by Richard Teaster. Free and open to the public.