WQED FM Home

WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.
Q the Music
Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Podcasts
Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.
A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall.
Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.
Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music.
Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.
WQED Cultural Calendar
Chatham Baroque Presents When Love Enflames the Heart
Experience the splendor, decadence and amour of the French courts of Louis XIV and XV. More info.
BNY Mellon Grand Classics: Midori
In her much awaited return to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, violin sensation Midori performs Mendelssohn’s Concerto in E minor. Music Director Manfred Honeck also leads the Pittsburgh Symphony in Mozart’s Symphony No. More info.
Chatham Baroque: PB&J: Meet the One-Keyed Wonder
Meet the one-keyed wonder, the gentle baroque flute made of wood, with guest Stephen Schultz More info.
