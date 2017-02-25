WQED FM Home

WQED-FM 89.3
Now PlayingMusic Through the Night with Scott Blankenship Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet
Full FM Playlist

Listen Live

View a list of Holiday Programming

Classical WQED 89.3 FM

WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.

Q the Music

Simply the best holiday music all month long! Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Concert Channel

The Pittsburgh Concert Channel is your 24-hour home for archived Pittsburgh Symphony Radio broadcasts.

Sponsors

Podcasts

Voice of the Arts

Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.

Pittsburgh Symphony Radio

A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall. 

Classical Crossroads

Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.

@theSymphony

Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music. 

Encore

Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.

Pittsburgh Symphony on Tour

Jim Cunningham reports from the PSO's domestic and international tours.

WQED Cultural Calendar

Sun, Jan 29 at 12:00 am

Arsenal Duo-Choral Fantasy

Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, this concert will have a wide range of music for different sized choirs, as well as piano and organ. More info.

Sat, Feb 25 at 7:30 pm

Annelies

Annelies February 25, 2017; 7:30pm Matthew Mehaffey, conducting the MCP Rodef Shalom Congregation   More info.

Mon, Mar 6 at 8:00 pm

Music at Rodef Shalom presents Aleksey Semenenko with Inna Firsova

The Music at Rodef Shalom Series is pleased to welcome Aleksey Semenenko, violin, with Inna Firsova, piano, for our Herbert Shook Memorial Concert.  The concert begins at 8:00 PM and is open to the public at no charge. More info.

Mon, Mar 27 at 8:00 pm

Music at Rodef Shalom presents Pittsburgh Opera Singers

The Music at Rodef Shalom Series is pleased to welcome Pittsburgh Opera Singers' Brian Vu, Claudia Rosenthal, and Glenn Lewis for our The Irving Schiffman Memorial Concert.  The opera concert begins at 8:00 PM and is open to the p More info.

View all events

Support WQED Radio

WQED-FM relies on listener donations to provide classical content on the radio and the internet. Please support the service you are about to hear.

Thank you.

Donate Like us on Facebook Like Us Follow us on Twitter Follow Us