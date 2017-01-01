WQED FM Home
Listen Live
Classical WQED 89.3 FM
WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.
Q the Music
Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Podcasts
Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.
A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall.
Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.
Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music.
Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.
WQED Cultural Calendar
Let Freedom Sing! 10th Anniversary Concert
Pittsburgh's musical celebration and inspiration on the National Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday weekend. More info.
Audition for Ballet Alice in Wonderland
Auditions will be held on Saturday, January 21, for the children’s ballet Alice in Wonderland at the studios of the Carnegie Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Main Street in Carnegie. Ages 5 – 12 audition at 1 p.m. More info.
Music in a Great Space Concert Series Presents the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra
Music in a Great Space, the concert series at Shadyside Presbyterian Church, presents the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday, January 22, at 3:00 p.m. More info.
Ken Burky and Anoush Tchakarian, duo pianists
Pianish Ken Burky will perform works by Mozart, Chopin, Debussy and Gershwin. Mr. More info.