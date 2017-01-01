WQED FM Home
WQED-FM 89.3 is committed to providing classical music and the other fine arts programming to entertain, inform and enrich the Western Pennsylvania region. The only classical radio station in the Pittsburgh area, WQED-FM is a lively advocate for the arts both locally and nationally.
Q the Music
Q the Music, Pittsburgh Classical Network features the best performances by musicians throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Podcasts
Insights and anecdotes from musicians, dancers, artists, actors and directors, as well as audience response.
A complete two hour concert hosted by Jim Cunningham. Listen for interviews and features, historic recordings and the latest weekly concerts from Heinz Hall.
Where classical music crosses paths with rock and roll, world music, folk music and jazz. As Duke Ellington said "There are only two types of music: good music and the other stuff." Listen to interviews with people who make good music here.
Conductors, soloists and composers involved in making great Pittsburgh Symphony performances talk about their music.
Did you miss a recent live broadcast? Or do you just want to hear it again? Relive recent WQED-FM live broadcasts on the Encore podcast page. Stream full length broadcasts by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and others.
WQED Cultural Calendar
Arsenal Duo-Choral Fantasy
Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, this concert will have a wide range of music for different sized choirs, as well as piano and organ. More info.
A Social Engagement with J.S. Bach and Six Americans
Roger Zahab, violinist, performs a program built around Bach's Partita in B Minor for solo violin - a set of four dances with division-type variation - and music by American composers which reflect a stunning array of concerns and points of view. More info.
Anne Frank: The Literary, Historical & Musical Legacy
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, partnering with the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, is deeply honored to present an afternoon of music, discussion and reflection. More info.
SILENT MOVIE with live piano accompaniment by TOM ROBERTS
Charlie Chaplin's sparkling comic genius, with original music scores and live piano accompaniment by jazz artist Tom Roberts and Mary Beth Malek on clarinet. Two family-friendly short films from 1916 -- "The Rink" and "The Pawnshop" -- fill the h More info.